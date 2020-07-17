The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 26500 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 19, 4200 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Heather Ann Johnson, 34, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: sale/manufacture or deliver amphetamine and use two-way communication to commit felony). Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik 

