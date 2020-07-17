The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 26500 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 19, 4200 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Heather Ann Johnson, 34, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: sale/manufacture or deliver amphetamine and use two-way communication to commit felony). Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.