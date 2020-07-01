The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Thomas Dethloff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000, criminal mischief $200 and under, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
