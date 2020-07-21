The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Albert Haight, 35, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jonathan Ortiz III, 33, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: none.
Mark Christopher Rohrer, 53, 500 block of Summerfield Way, Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Nicholes Alan Rheinecker, 33, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
