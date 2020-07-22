The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mackenzie Alexander Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place causing disturbance, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance/cocaine/battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: $120.

John Allan Hopper Jr., 40, 1300 block of Mango Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation: felony DUI third conviction. Bond: none.

Shawn Bradly Struble, 34, 300 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft/fraud use of personal ID. Bond: none.

Gregory Alan Willingham, 59, 4900 block of Neles St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: trespassing property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $200.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

David John Ritchie, 27, 4100 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Eleazar Izaia Perez II, 19, 1200 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court: no driver's license. Bond: $200.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

