The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Scott Whiteaker, 28, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Allen Bennett Jr., 46, 5300 block of Shard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of state fugitive: Wayne County, Indiana. Bond: none.
Shawn Henry Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: administrative hold: Manatee County: motor vehicle theft, administrative hold: Manatee County: burglary of unoccupied structure, administrative hold: Manatee County: burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,500.
David Lee Pemberton Jr., 41, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation: larceny petty theft first degree property. Bond: none.
Trevor Michael-Crockett Pickett, 28, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Robert Shaun Tinsley, 41, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Angel Jean Goins, 43, 2700 block of Wyola Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Shae Jazmin Polk, 21, 1500 block of Purdy St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Verna Lee Rossi, 48, 14500 block of Crescent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Daniel Wagner, 56, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Audryona Jean Spahr, 27, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroin). Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Valeriy C. Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: burglary of dwelling or structure causing damage over $1,000. Bond: $20,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
