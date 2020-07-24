The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gregory Lewis Schwartz, 50, 6700 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended revocation status, larceny petty theft second degree first offense, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Lacey Jayne Shaver, 31, 9000 block of S Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: probation violation:possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Rochell Lynn Woodward, 51, 12500 block of S Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: DUI. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

