The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 1400 block of Hampstead Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: sale of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant: possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.