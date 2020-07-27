The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 1400 block of Hampstead Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: sale of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant: possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

