The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Lee Rose, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft second-degree, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,620.
Dulce Maria Williamson, 60, 100 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rodney Nelson, 23, 4100 block of Geoffrey St., North Port. Charges: drug trafficking, possession of heroin with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Margaret Carpenter Sutherland, 70, 200 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.