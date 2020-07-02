The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher Lee Rose, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft second-degree, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,620.

Dulce Maria Williamson, 60, 100 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rodney Nelson, 23, 4100 block of Geoffrey St., North Port. Charges: drug trafficking, possession of heroin with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Margaret Carpenter Sutherland, 70, 200 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

