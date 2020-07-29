The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bryanna Marie Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Kathryn Louise Mejia, 39, 8500 block of W. Bessemmer Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Collier County: violation of state probation: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Cheyne Brian Germaine, 39, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Valerie Guido, 68, 400 block of Menendez St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

