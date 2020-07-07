The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent Jeanne Barbera, 67, 2600 block of Shabonee Lane, North Port. Charge: retail theft of more than $750 coordinate others. Bond: $1,500.
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.