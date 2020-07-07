The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Vincent Jeanne Barbera, 67, 2600 block of Shabonee Lane, North Port. Charge: retail theft of more than $750 coordinate others. Bond: $1,500.

Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

