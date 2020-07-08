The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Ronald Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
Suzanne Michelle Kehoe, 54, W. Wenworth St., Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication in a public place. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brian Allen Thien, 31, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leisha Nicole Wilson, 36, 1400 block of Lake Breeze Court, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.