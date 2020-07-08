The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas Ronald Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.

Suzanne Michelle Kehoe, 54, W. Wenworth St., Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication in a public place. Bond: $120. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brian Allen Thien, 31, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Leisha Nicole Wilson, 36, 1400 block of Lake Breeze Court, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments