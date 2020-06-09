The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Andrew William Mullen, 31, 100 block of Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: DUI with damage) and contempt of court (original charges: threatening a law enforcement officer). Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Dean King, 41, 1600 block of Jagust Road, Road. North Port. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

