The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Andrew William Mullen, 31, 100 block of Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: DUI with damage) and contempt of court (original charges: threatening a law enforcement officer). Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Dean King, 41, 1600 block of Jagust Road, Road. North Port. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
