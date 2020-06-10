The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Aaron David Merwine, 27, 3900 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, probation violation. Original charge: aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: $500.

Jolene Amber Ruelle, 32, 7400 block of Capital Heights St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant, Charlotte County: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Christopher Jordan Waring, 23, 7100 block of Totem Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person, DUI blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

Lane Michael Lewellyn, 26, 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Cody Michael Pixley, 32, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments