The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Devenere Damon Wiggins, 21, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation: robbery no gun/deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Lane Michael Lewellyn, 26, 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 37, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: unlawful possession of four or fewer identities. Bond: $500.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jacqueline Gertrude Francis, 54, 1800 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
