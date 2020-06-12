The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none. 

Joshua Israel Barrett, 29, 2400 block of Parrot St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an office without violence. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments