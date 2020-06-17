The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Allen Hennecke, 61, 400 block of Sevilla St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 31, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Cameron Lee Pace, 40, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Orange County, harassing phone calls, sexual cyber-harassment, aggravated stalking with a credible threat, written threats to kill or do bodily harm. Bond: none.
Jason Todd Brigham, 49, 100 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Erika Grindstaff Fisk, 44, 3100 block of Seattle Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
