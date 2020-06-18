The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeannine Patrice Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Cameron David Benoit, 30, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte county warrant for violation of probation on original charges of threatening an law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorge Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, alter/conceal physical evidence. Bond: $3,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.