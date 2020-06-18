The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeannine Patrice Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

Cameron David Benoit, 30, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte county warrant for violation of probation on original charges of threatening an law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorge Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, alter/conceal physical evidence. Bond: $3,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

