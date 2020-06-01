The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ricky Paul Britt Jr., 33, 2500 block of Northway Drive, Venice. Charges: battery, two counts of violation of probation. Original charges: possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. Bond: none.
• Blaine William Mitchell, 24, 100 block of W. Perry St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Wendy Marie Richolson, 47, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15% or with a person under 18 in the vehicle, and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 46, 2600 block of Tishman Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Barbara Avis Conklin, 61, 1000 block of Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
