The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shayla Fay Fulton, 21, 34000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI blood alcohol higher than 0.15 with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Nicholas J Churchman, 30, transient of Venice. Charge: petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.

Beverly Mae Herholz, 43, Warm Mineral Springs of North Port. Charge: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $9,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wyatt Cole Corson, 25, 6000 block of Fabien Road, North Port. Charges: battery by strangulation, tampering in third degree felony proceeding, battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,120.

Nicholas Auther Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments