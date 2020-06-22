The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Saundra Lou Helmlinger, 81, 1700 block of Kilruss Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

Matthew Charles Hubis, 37, 200 block of Alsace Ave., Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Kevin Warren Regilio, 41, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dylan Shane Mills, 20, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams). Bond: none.

Shawn Cory Peterson, 33, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

