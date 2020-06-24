The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Viverios Jr., 38, 1700 block of Van Raub St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: violation of injunction of protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
Christine Ann Johnson, 50, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Dilaudid), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kyandre Deshawn Joseph Jackson, 22, 1000 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Jason Nicholas Ortiz, 29, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kelli Ann Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lucaya W. Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court: petty theft. Bond: $500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
