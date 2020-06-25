The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of count warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

David James Mangas, 35, 22100 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, Blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Karen Sue Baker, 54, 3400 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $1500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

