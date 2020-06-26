The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Francis Brucker, 30, 100 block of Lakewood Lane, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: leaving scene of an accident without giving law enforcement information. Bond: $250.
Thomas Ronald Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
Corey Allen Lucas, 26, 300 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on officer-firefighter-EMT. Bond: none.
Mikhail Bagadasarov Khodzhabyan, 39, 12100 block of Margarita Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jordan Daniel Brown, 24, 2100 block of Altitude Ave., North Port. Charge: throwing an object at a vehicle. Bond: none.Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
