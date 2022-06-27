The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jessica Lauren Burgwinkel, 27, of Connecticut. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

• Gregory James Bores, 57, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of amphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.

• Pamela Dawn Peak, 52, 15500 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with attempt to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000.

• Brandy Nicole Roth Gibson, 37, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Janeshi Battle Qualonda, 36, of 23500 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and fail to disclose public facts. Bond: $15,000.

• Karl Leslie Patureau, 63, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of two-way device to facilitate a felony, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $160,000.


• David Joseph Caro, 34, 500 block of Highlands Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opium. Bond: $30,000.

• Joshua Scot Roberts, 28, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kyle Coble Ralston, 32, 7500 block of Berwick St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Alonzo Eli Junior Forbes, 21, 100 block of San Antonio Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

• Armando Cole Kleiss, 22, 21400 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments