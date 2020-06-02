The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 24, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: larceny petty theft second conviction. Bond: $5,000.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 45, 2700 block of Afar Ave., North Port. Charge: send written threat to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christina Marie West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
