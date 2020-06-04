The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy James Jennings, 27, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Ashley Lee Licking, 28, 20300 block of Gentry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I or II drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I drugs, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,500.
Din Duraku, 66, 7200 block of Cork Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Shawn David Horton, 51, 4300 block of Mexicali Ave., Venice. Charge: administrative hold: Department of Corrections. Bond: none.
William Frank Rogers, 46, 3700 block of Inagua Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephen Ronald Hurley, 25, 3000 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
David Lee Pemberton Jr., 41, 3300 block Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: aggravated battery, battery, false imprisonment, tampering in second degree felony proceeding. Bond: $155,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shayne Thomas Flynn, 28, 7200 block of Meroni Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
