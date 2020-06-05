The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eleanor Bishop Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Blvd., Venice. Charges: obtain controlled substance by fraud (Hydromorphone), use two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,000.
Eleanor Bishop Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Blvd., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicole Brighina, 35, 8300 block of Dorothy Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $240.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
