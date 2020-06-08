The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: threat to do violence. Bond: none.

Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.

Justin Wayne Prince, 37, 6700 block of Locher Road, North Port. Charges: battery, giving false ID to law enforcement officers. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Roman Melnichuk, 36, 4100 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.

Mark Joseph Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

