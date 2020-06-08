The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: threat to do violence. Bond: none.
Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
Justin Wayne Prince, 37, 6700 block of Locher Road, North Port. Charges: battery, giving false ID to law enforcement officers. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Roman Melnichuk, 36, 4100 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.
Mark Joseph Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.