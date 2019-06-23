The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Peter Bliss, 63, 5900 block of Purdy Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Victor Omar Mercado Soto, 24, 280 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Frantz Andre Pierre-Louis, 76, 3400 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $40,000.
• Carmen Maria Jenkins, 66, of Melbourne, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Jolene Amber Ruelle, 7400 block of Capital Heights St., Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Bond: $14,000.
• Edward Andrew Shingle, 54, 1900 block of Maryland St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Sherriann Tulimieri, 34, 900 block of SE 19th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,000.
• Thomas James Milazzo, 59, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated battery knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: $15,000.
• Beetcher Nelson Etienne, 23, of Pompano Beach, FL. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Jose Lopez-Mirabel, 50, of Hileah, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Alexander Latvinsky, 25, of Brooklyn, NY. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason David Adkins, 25, 3000 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.
• Drew Alexander Clapper, 23, 9000 block of Allapata Way, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Attila Laszlo Tengerdy, 57, 3900 block of Biscayne Ave., North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Philip Dion Didonna, 44, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of use of anti-shoplifting control device and two counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,000.
• Keith Jason Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.