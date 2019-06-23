The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• John Peter Bliss, 63, 5900 block of Purdy Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Victor Omar Mercado Soto, 24, 280 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

• Frantz Andre Pierre-Louis, 76, 3400 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $40,000.

• Carmen Maria Jenkins, 66, of Melbourne, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

• Jolene Amber Ruelle, 7400 block of Capital Heights St., Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Bond: $14,000.

• Edward Andrew Shingle, 54, 1900 block of Maryland St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Sherriann Tulimieri, 34, 900 block of SE 19th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,000.

• Thomas James Milazzo, 59, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated battery knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: $15,000.

• Beetcher Nelson Etienne, 23, of Pompano Beach, FL. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Jose Lopez-Mirabel, 50, of Hileah, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Alexander Latvinsky, 25, of Brooklyn, NY. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jason David Adkins, 25, 3000 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.

• Drew Alexander Clapper, 23, 9000 block of Allapata Way, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Attila Laszlo Tengerdy, 57, 3900 block of Biscayne Ave., North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief. Bond: $9,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Philip Dion Didonna, 44, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of use of anti-shoplifting control device and two counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,000.

• Keith Jason Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

