The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, resist officer with violence. Bond: $9,000.

Wayne Michael Patton, 51, 700 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, fourth or subsequent offense, driving while license is suspended-third subsequent violation, refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

Ian Matthew Rochek, 35, 1900 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana over 20 grams). Bond: none.

Jenna Sue Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance/possession of narcotic equipment). Bond: $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Javar Alexander, 34, 3600 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of fraud: obtain merchant money with false receipt. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

