The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Travis James Sickler, 22, 3100 block of Chandler Lane, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: fraud false statement, probation violation: three counts of grand theft motor vehicle/own and operate a chop shop. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas Hochsprung, 35, 2700 block of Pandora Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000). Bond: none.
Jonathan Justin Linfante, 32, 5000 block of Rhapsody Ave., North Port. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
William Austin Adkinson, 73, 1700 block of Grande Park Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Tad David Funk, 48, 3000 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery: prior conviction battery commit second subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Scott Allen Luther, 60, 100 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense, DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,240.
Alexander Leroy Szakacs, 33, 9000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Corey Evan Gaskell, 26, 1100 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: battery/shoot-throw missile into building-vehicle, probation violation: elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sandra Lynn Kane, 62, 4000 block of Kenville Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, larceny: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.
Jean Carlos Sanchez, 24, 12200 block of Rosario St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Allen Bingle, 26, 5000 block of Gailbreath Road, North Port. Charges: kidnap false imprisonment of an adult, obstructing justice tampering with evidence in third degree-felony, battery. Bond: $7,500.
