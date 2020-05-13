The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: giving false information to obtain refund. Bond: none.
Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation. Original charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Morgan Linsey Hobart, 36, 2700 block of Parrot St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.
Carly Bryana Jacobs, 24, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Carl Lee Quessenberry, 42, 300 block of Chesire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Shaun Lee Rocco, 25, 3900 block of S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation: Widman act, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, resisting without violence. Bond: none.
Teresa Lynn Ramsey, 56, 1500 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Parolisi, 48, 2300 block of Halblum St., North Port. Charge: second-degree murder. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Allah Farod Baldwin Sr., 46, 2100 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Adem Bukeva, 49, 2200 block of Topsey Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
