The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason David Adkins, 25, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
Edward Mark Breden, 60, 4000 block of Michigan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: fraud use of credit cards, grand theft. Bond: $150,000.
Kisswana Virginia Brown, 29, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Todd Wayne Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroin). Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Baker Davis, 46, 6000 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charge: connect utility service without consent. Bond: $1,500.
Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $120.
Henry M. Jakimer, 59, 6800 block of Joejeff St., North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: none.
William Richard Kirst, 43, 5400 block of Bayberry St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Franklin Terry Mitchell, 29, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Dilaudid), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxycodone). Bond: $3,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Heather Lynn Wilson, 20, 200 block of Auburn Woods Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (LSD). Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
