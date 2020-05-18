The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 32, 100 block of N. Glen Ridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,500.

Michael Dundon Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault, criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.

Marc Anthony Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft . Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Chari Ann Stevens, 46, 5100 block of Sudlow Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

