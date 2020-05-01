The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Matthew Jones, 52, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Original charges: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.
Samuel Andrew Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: reckless driving. Bond: none.
Franklin John Pancek, 42, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: felon with gun/concealed weapon/ammo. Bond: none.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Thomas Schweit, 44, 800 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: burglary unoccupied structure state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $9,000.
Dylan Michael White, 22, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive from Cooper County Missouri. Bond: none.
Bruce Gene Bissett, 63, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: five counts of probation violation. Original charges: battery, violation for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12000 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $5.
Zackary Alan Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. original charge: heroin sale/manufacture/deliver. Bond: none.
Ronaldo Emmanuel Manoharlall, 20, 2200 block of Villa Green Ave., North Port. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Original charge: aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cornelius Lorenzo Lageerre, 35, 8700 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Viverios Jr., 38, 1700 block of Van Raub St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Doni Dale Thompson, 40, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.