The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Matthew Jones, 52, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Original charges: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.

Samuel Andrew Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: reckless driving. Bond: none.

Franklin John Pancek, 42, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: felon with gun/concealed weapon/ammo. Bond: none.

Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $10,000.

Robert Thomas Schweit, 44, 800 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: burglary unoccupied structure state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $9,000.

Dylan Michael White, 22, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive from Cooper County Missouri. Bond: none.

Bruce Gene Bissett, 63, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: five counts of probation violation. Original charges: battery, violation for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12000 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $5.

Zackary Alan Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. original charge: heroin sale/manufacture/deliver. Bond: none.

Ronaldo Emmanuel Manoharlall, 20, 2200 block of Villa Green Ave., North Port. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Original charge: aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Cornelius Lorenzo Lageerre, 35, 8700 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Joseph Viverios Jr., 38, 1700 block of Van Raub St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Doni Dale Thompson, 40, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

