The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of occupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Casey Doyle Brinson, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County: violation of probation: battery. Bond: none.
Douglas Edward Rankin, 53, 500 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Lamar Rhoades, 42, 100 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: littering over 500 pounds. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Bradly Struble, 34, 400 block of E. Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft, fraudulent use of personal ID. Bond: none.
Heather Elizabeth Powers, 31, 8400 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Maxwell Rogers Tucker, 48, 4400 block of Lafrance Ave., North Port. Charge: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
