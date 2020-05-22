The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kaitlin Marie Holland, 26, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Augie Joseph Jannace, 43, 200 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Angela Renee Stinnett, 38, 5200 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI blood-alcohol higher than 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Andrew Preston Walters, 40, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: employer not getting worker's compensation insurance under $20,000, engage contracting business without certification. Bond: $2,000.
Monique Chrystal-Ray Goodnight, 37, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Darren Robert Schure, 33, 3700 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Bryan Lee Wisenbarger, 31, 17100 block of Fallkirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,620.
Andrew Jacob Grove, 23, 7900 block of Sydney Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Andrew Kenneth Mackiewicz, 25, homeless of North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling during state of emergency, possession of burglary tools. Bond: $21,500.
Craig William Sichta, 36, 200 block of Espanola Drive, North Port. Charge: burglary of unoccupied dwelling during state of emergency. Bond: $20,000.
Yuliya Mikhaylovna Stanek, 60, 3000 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stacey Kalmakof, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Judy Lynn Tolhurst, 47, 5300 block of 41 bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.
Adam William Campbell, 27, 400 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Charges: armed burglary, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
