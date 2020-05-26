The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Carmine Capuano, 34, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: fleeing to elude, forging an auto title. Bond: none.
Jason Clifford Wardally, 42, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold: US Marshal. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Brandon Martin, 34, 8500 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nathan Underwood, 21, 900 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
