The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Carmine Capuano, 34, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: fleeing to elude, forging an auto title. Bond: none.

Jason Clifford Wardally, 42, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold: US Marshal. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Brandon Martin, 34, 8500 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nathan Underwood, 21, 900 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments