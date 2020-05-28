The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Benjamin David McAlexander, 37, 100 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI, driving with suspended license. Bond: $240.
Byron Keith McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charge: battery in a jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
James Robert Tucker, 38, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of guns or ammunition; probation on charges of sale of narcotics, sale of heroin, aggravated assault, armed trespassing. Bond: none.
Jeffrey William Lee, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 200 block of Fenwick Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. original charge: battery. Bond: none.
Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation; original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Frederick Herbert Jenkins Jr., 38, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.
Andrew Stephen Weedman, 25, 2200 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,200.
Edward Robert Byrnes, 63, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: nine counts of probation violation: withholding information from a prescriber; probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.