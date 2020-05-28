The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Benjamin David McAlexander, 37, 100 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI, driving with suspended license. Bond: $240.

Byron Keith McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charge: battery in a jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

James Robert Tucker, 38, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of guns or ammunition; probation on charges of sale of narcotics, sale of heroin, aggravated assault, armed trespassing. Bond: none. 

Jeffrey William Lee, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 200 block of Fenwick Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. original charge: battery. Bond: none. 

Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta St., Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation; original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Frederick Herbert Jenkins Jr., 38, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Andrew Stephen Weedman, 25, 2200 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,200.

Edward Robert Byrnes, 63, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: nine counts of probation violation: withholding information from a prescriber; probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

