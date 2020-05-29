The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Jackson Edwin Snow, 47, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation: driving while license is suspended felony, two counts of probation violation: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Frederick Herbert Jenkins Jr., 38, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Andrew Stephen Weedman, 25, 2200 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,200.

Edward Robert Byrnes, 63, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: nine counts of probation violation: withholding information from a prescriber; probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.

Shaun Travis Biggers, 39, 5600 block of Espanola Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

