The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Demetrious Parrish, Jr., 28, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michelle Donzella Maria Price, 47, of St. Petersburg. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer, knowingly driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Mary Melody Jurkowski, 40, 40 block of Rotunda, FL. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Jacob Prophitt, 31, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Paul Wojtaszek, 40, 15300 block of Ancel Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Wilfredo Muniz Torres, Jr., 40, 1200 block of Bounds Street, Port Charlotte. Bond: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
James William Grisham, 22, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in public. Bond: $13,000.
Richard Wesley Bassett, 74, 25300 block of E. Lennox Circle, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Zachary Ian Gibson, 21, 18200 block of Yale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marc Stefan Chase, 23, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Foster Badger, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Delmar Lopez Lopez, 33, 2700 block of Hillsborough Ave, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery by touch or strike and two counts of violation of pretrial release conditions for domestic violence. Bond: $1,500.
Geiler Avila, 30, of Hialeah, FL. Charges: possession of cocaine, trafficking of cocaine, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
Sedney George Cadien, 48, 700 W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older and battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $9,00.
George Mac Golloman Sr., 47, 1800 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroine, possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, or school. Bond: $150,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
