The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mark Alexander Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary occupied structure, two counts of burglary unoccupied structure, two counts petty theft. Bond: $18,240.
Cody Lee Casey, 28, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.
Amy Elizabeth Frantz, 30, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $240.
Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 35, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended third or more. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik.
