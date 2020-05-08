The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Michael Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, carrying concealed weapon. Bond: $1,000.

Sean Robert Golladay, 30, 7400 block of W. Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $620.

Zoltan Andrew Deak, 31, 200 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Xanax), probation violation. Bond: none.

Brent Aaron Hughes, 35, 4100 block of Hollis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Jimmy Jeudy, 27, 8200 block of Gallo Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: resisting an officer. Bond: $1,000.

Vito Anthony Plusch, 48, 14400 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.

Kasey Brant Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

Anthony Paul Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jose Julian Salazar, 31, 8400 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, burglary occupied dwelling, petty theft, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ariel Jordan Bryant, 29, 7200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

