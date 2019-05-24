The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Cheila Marie Concepcion-Perez, 20, 300 block of W. Artists Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500. 

• Montel Demarqus Jackson, 22, 1000 block of N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Heather Ann Johnson, 33, 5000 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of sale of methamphetamine and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500. 

• Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of N. Michigan Ave., Venice. Charges: tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000. 

• Tyler Alan Reffinger, 25, 500 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none. 

• Amanda Renee Prater, 39, 200 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.  

• Thomas Matthew Allese, 38, 3400 block of Dwight St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation (original charges: two counts of possession of weapon or ammunition by a conviction Florida felon). Bond: none. 

• Christopher Annel Raul Francois, 25, 500 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding an officer with disregard for the safety of persons or property, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,500. 

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Devenere Damon Wiggins, 20, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for armed robbery. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Melissa Ann Galovich, 40, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none. 

• Keith Edward Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI while riding a bicycle. Bond: $120. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Robert James Selph, 69, 400 Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000. 

— Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments