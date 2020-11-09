The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.
Mackenzie Alexander Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: battery, probation violation: Widman Act: possession of a controlled substance/ possession of cocaine/battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Peter Anthony Becht, 33, 13200 block of Coluccio St., Venice. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
