The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

Mackenzie Alexander Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: battery, probation violation: Widman Act: possession of a controlled substance/ possession of cocaine/battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Peter Anthony Becht, 33, 13200 block of Coluccio St., Venice. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments