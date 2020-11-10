The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Adora Cristina Gascon Reyes, 32, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Courtney Lana Tom, 34, 1500 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charges: criminal mischief $1,000 or more, and trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
David Matthew Luke, 50, 6000 block of Beedla St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Christopher Barone, 36, 20900 block of Fetterbush Place, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.