The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Troy William Davis, 28, 8300 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Zachary Scott Matthews, 21, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.
Tyler William Kirby, 19, 7400 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, 4600 block of Mckibben Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 29, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Lee County: failure to appear: first degree petty theft. Bond: none.
John Henry Boone III, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: conditional release violation: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Joshua Roy Robinson, 30, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
