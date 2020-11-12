The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael John Mascolo, 39, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charge: DUI blood alcohol level higher than 0.15% with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 4600 block of N. Washington Blvd., North Port. Charges: battery, three counts of probation violation on charges of selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

