The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shaun Austin Carlson, 30, 200 block of Peach St., Venice. Charges: robbery and felony battery. Bond: none.
Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 700 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
