The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Traci Linn Hartwig, 51, of Winder, GA. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Lisa Ann Calderon, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.

Melisa Jean Jaynes, 53, 6800 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Lamar Blandin, 52, 400 block of Ferris Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Zachary Thomas Upright, 23, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas Michael McDowell, 66, 22000 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Theresa Rose Santuoso, 42, 3500 block of Denham St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Christopher Lee Allen, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon. Bond: $10,000. 

Joseph Gawthorp Barrett, 72, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Carl Elmer Ball, 54, 600 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $7,500.

Wanda J. McGrath, 68, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Travis Logan Mercer, 32, 4700 block of N.E. Mercer St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

James Andrew-Hynd Crawford, 34, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charges: tampering with a misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery. Bond: none.

Matthew Stephen Rosado, 30, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Peter David Owen, Jr., 47, 1100 block of Vinita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Ernest Ray Warfe, 59, 3600 block of Sesame St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tony Edward Davis, Jr., 45, of Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of attempt to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or school, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $78,000.

Ronnie Roland Drymon, 50, 6400 block of N.W. Wuthrich Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery and trespassing. Bond: $100.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

